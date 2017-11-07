Forget the electronics, gift a keg of ranch for Christmas!

WATE Staff Published: Updated:
A keg of ranch can be yours for only $50. (Source: Hidden Valley)

(WATE) – Are you one of those strange people who put ranch dressing on, well, everything? You won’t get any judgement from Hidden Valley!

Forget the high-priced electronics this year. The dressing maker has a plethora of ranch dressing-themed holiday gifts you can buy for the salad dressing, pizza-dipping, wing-loving, ranch-on-everything person in your life.

Included on the gift list are a Hidden Valley ugly Christmas sweater ($40), a Hidden Valley ranch fountain with skirt and the gift to top all gifts: a Hidden Valley Mini Ranch Keg ($50).

According to the product description, the 9.7 inch by 6.3 inch keg holds up to five liters of ranch. And if that’s not enough, you can stack multiple kegs for the ultimate ranch experience. The keg also comes with a year’s supply of Hidden Valley ranch dressing.

Don’t miss the deadline – you have have to pre-order your gifts today – the items start shipping on Dec. 11

