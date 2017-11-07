Former MLB player Roy Halladay killed in plane crash in Gulf of Mexico

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Deputies have confirmed former MLB player Roy Halladay is dead after a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, deputies said a recovery effort is underway. The Pasco County Marine Unit and Swiftwater Response Team are on the scene.

Investigators say the small plane is upside down in shallow water north of Bailey’s Bluff in Holiday.

They have not confirmed any survivors at this point.

Deputies would not confirm what kind of aircraft it was, only calling it a “small plane.”

News Channel 8 has learned the tail number is registered to an address that belongs to former MLB all-star Roy Halladay.

It is still under investigation who owns the plane and if that person was aboard the aircraft.

Investigators say they have not found a flight plan so they don’t know how many people were on the plane.