Kids move to learn

By Published:

(NBC NEWS) –  A Maryland elementary school is using a multi-sensory program to keep school-aged children focused on learning.

The program “MeMoves” is a simple, but powerful, multi-media program, where participants utilize a combination of music, movement and images, mimicking simple, geometric shapes. The multi-sensory approach is said to be designed to transform the mind and body.

Adults who work Norwood Elementary School in Dundalk first tried the program five years ago.

“We tried it ourselves, as teachers and adults, and we found that we were calm after we watched, and we had our children try it,” said principal Patrice Goldys.

Now, the program is being practiced schoolwide, teachers and students calling this a “brain break,” and that, over time, it has improved student learning, student participation and cut down on student office visits.

The MeMoves program is being used in more than 5,000 school districts, therapy centers and hospitals across the country.

