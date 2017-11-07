Local polling places see low voter turnout

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say only about 23 to 40 percent voter turnout is expected in elections like these.

Officials say they’re not seeing long lines at polling places – which is expected.

Luckily no major problems at the polls this year. Officials say they’ve only seen minor issues like a fire alarm going off at one precinct or people campaigning within 100 feet of another polling place – but all of these issues were easily fixed.

With elections like these, officials say state issues are what drive people to the polls.

“We haven’t had any preliminary turn out numbers. we don’t monitor that anymore. we used to years ago at the board of elections…but based on some of the calls that we’ve gotten in have been able to ask ‘Have there been any lines?’ ‘Has the turnout been great?’ The answers been no, we haven’t had any lines and the turnout has been slow….;but that may be different at the end of the night when we get the results in.” Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections Jan Kelly said.

The Secretary of State says more absentee ballots have been cast statewide than Election Day two years ago when similar races were happening

So far that’s up about 2,000 absentee ballots from that election but state officials say about 34,000 fewer absentee ballots were requested compared to two years ago.