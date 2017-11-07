Man killed in crash in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash is Sidney.

It happened on Monday near the intersection of S.R. 47 and Wilkinson Avenue.

Sidney Police officers and Sidney Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the crash.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a full size truck and mid-size sedan.

The driver of the sedan, 88-year-old Paul J. Newman, was taken to Wilson Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.

 

