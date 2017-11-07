Nearly 450,000 Ohioans request absentee ballots

By Published:
A voter fills out his ballot at a polling station at the University of Cincinnati, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati. Ohio voters will decide ballot issues on Tuesday that would place limits on drug prices and expand victims' rights in criminal proceedings, along with several mayoral races. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief says fewer absentee ballots were requested ahead of Tuesday’s election than for an equivalent election cycle two years ago, but more of those ballots have been cast.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says almost 450,000 Ohioans had requested absentee ballots as of Monday, and over 385,000 of them had been cast.

He says that compares to nearly 484,000 absentee ballots requested and over 383,000 cast by the comparable point in the 2015 election.

Three state issues were on the ballot that year. This year, there are two.

Absentee ballots returned by mail had to be postmarked by Monday. Voters still can return completed absentee ballots by hand-delivering them to their local elections boards before the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

