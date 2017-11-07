President Trump: North Korea ‘front and center’ in talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – President Donald Trump says North Korea will be “front and center” in his talks with South Korea’s leader.

Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Tuesday. On North Korea, Trump says, “hopefully something’s going to be very successfully worked out on that.”

The two leaders are meeting amid rising tensions with the North. Before coming to the Blue House, Trump visited Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles away.

Trump also said he expects to discuss trade, “one of my favorite subjects.” He expressed optimism that South Korea would be ordering more items from the United States.