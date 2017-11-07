Ohio boy, 12, charged over school threat posted on Instagram

By Published:
Instagram

NORTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old Ohio boy accused of posting a threat to his middle school on social media has been suspended and charged with making false alarms.

Administrators of Norton Middle School near Akron were notified about the threat Monday morning, and the student was taken into custody on his school bus when it arrived in the parking lot.

Police and the school didn’t publicly identify the student or share specifics about the threat made on Instagram. Investigators determined the boy didn’t have the means to follow through with the threat.

WOIO-TV reports the student wasn’t armed.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s