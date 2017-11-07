Park officials “optimistic” about levy

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Park officials say they need that extra money for renovations and for general maintenance of the parks which has seen a steady increase in the amount of visitors since the levy was first passed.

Miami County Park District director Scott Myers said the parks have been operating on a 1.1mill levy for the past 16 years. But they’re now asking voters to approve a 1.5 mill level.

Myers said that equates to $1.70 per month for a home valued at $100,000 for the renovations.

He also said visitors have increased tremendously and this year alone, they expect more than 900,000.

Myers said there has been tremendous support among the community for the park district and hopes that support will translate into votes at ballot box.

“We’ve got a long of signs out there, a lot of folks wanting to support us, wanting to help us. a lot of Facebook shares – all those kinds of things. So we’ve got great community support. We’re cautiously optimistic, which is my nature, anyway,” Myers said.

More than 80 percent of operating costs are covered by the levy.