Passing Sinclair levy ‘critically important to keep Sinclair strong’

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Sinclair Community College relies heavily on the money that comes in from this levy that makes up for 20 percent of the funding.

This levy will not increase taxes for homeowners in Montgomery County because it is a levy renewal which means you will not be paying any more in taxes than you do right now.

The money from the levy helps reduce tuition costs for Montgomery County students as well as helps fund technology initiatives here at the school.

The group Citizens for Sinclair say passing issue 4 is critically important to keeping Sinclair strong.

“Supporting Sinclair won’t cost you an extra cent, but it will allow us to continue providing the regions healthcare workers, IT workers, the employees and trained personnel that are going to fill the jobs tomorrow and we will do it at the best tuition prices in the state of Ohio,” Citizens for Sinclair Volunteer Adan Murka said.

The current levy expires in December 2018 but despite that Murka says they thought this year was the best you to put the levy on the ballot.

If it doesn’t pass tonight, they will still have a couple more chances to put on future ballots before the current levy expires.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s