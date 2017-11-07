Passing Sinclair levy ‘critically important to keep Sinclair strong’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College relies heavily on the money that comes in from this levy that makes up for 20 percent of the funding.

This levy will not increase taxes for homeowners in Montgomery County because it is a levy renewal which means you will not be paying any more in taxes than you do right now.

The money from the levy helps reduce tuition costs for Montgomery County students as well as helps fund technology initiatives here at the school.

The group Citizens for Sinclair say passing issue 4 is critically important to keeping Sinclair strong.

“Supporting Sinclair won’t cost you an extra cent, but it will allow us to continue providing the regions healthcare workers, IT workers, the employees and trained personnel that are going to fill the jobs tomorrow and we will do it at the best tuition prices in the state of Ohio,” Citizens for Sinclair Volunteer Adan Murka said.

The current levy expires in December 2018 but despite that Murka says they thought this year was the best you to put the levy on the ballot.

If it doesn’t pass tonight, they will still have a couple more chances to put on future ballots before the current levy expires.