Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot during traffic stop

NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a corporal exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop, and both were shot and wounded.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning on a highway in Plainfield Township, Northampton County, about 65 miles north of Philadelphia.

Police say the corporal was outside his cruiser when he exchanged fire with the suspect. Police say the suspect fled and drove himself to Easton Hospital, where he was taken into custody. He is being treated for gunshot wounds.

The corporal was flown to a separate hospital where police say he is being treated for “multiple gunshot wounds.” His name wasn’t immediately released.

Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he is “praying for this trooper and their family.”

Police gathered evidence from suspect’s car, which appeared to have its rear window shot out.

