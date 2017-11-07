President Trump talks North Korea during Seoul visit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Donald Trump says North Korea’s leader is “threatening millions and millions of lives so needlessly.” Trump spoke at a joint press conference in Seoul on Tuesday with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in. Trump says North Korea’s missile launches “are a threat, not only to the people of South Korea, but to the people all across the globe.” The US president is calling for “worldwide action” in response to North Korea. He says that “every responsible nation, including China and Russia” should push for an end to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

The President says “good progress” is happening on North Korea as he urges Pyongyang to “come to the table” and “make a deal.” Amid rising tensions with North Korea, he says: “it makes sense for North Korea to do the right thing.” The president is not offering specifics on the type of progress being made. But Trump says it “really makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal.” He added that “I do see certain movement,” but did not offer specifics.

President Trump began his two-day Korean peninsula visit walking amid weapons of war but voicing optimism for peace. His every move will be closely watched from both sides of Korea’s demilitarized zone. Trump has repeatedly delivered combative warnings to Pyongyang as he urged it to abandon its nuclear program. But as he began his two-day South Korean visit just three dozen miles from the heavily-fortified DMZ, he initially struck a different, more hopeful tone. He declared that “it always works out. Has to work out.” That echoed the sentiment of his tweet hours earlier, when he left Japan for South Korea, the second stop of his lengthy Asian trip. It is centered on pressuring North Korean dictator Kim Jong to abandon his weapons program.

South Korea’s president says he and President Trump are “strongly urging” North Korea to return to a negotiating table on its nuclear and missile programs. President Moon Jae-in says at a joint news conference with Trump on Tuesday that he and Trump agreed to apply maximized pressures and sanctions on North Korea until it returns to “sincere” talks on disarming its nuclear and missile programs.

Trump says: "we've been proud to stand by your side for many decades as an unwavering friend and a loyal ally." And he says South Korea has "never had a time where this ally has been more loyal or stood by your side more than right now." South Korea's presidential office says U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have agreed to open "working-level" discussions between the countries over South Korea's potential acquisition of nuclear-propelled submarines. Moon's office says Trump and Moon also discussed South Korea's possible acquisition of unspecified reconnaissance assets to better cope against North Korean threats. Moon said after his meeting with Trump that the two leaders agreed to cooperate on strengthening South Korea's defense capabilities through the acquisition or development of advanced weapons systems. South Korea's president says he and President Donald Trump have finalized an earlier agreement to allow South Korea to possess more powerful missiles in the face of growing North Korean threats. President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday the two have agreed on lifting the warhead payload limits on South Korean ballistic missiles. Moon says Trump also reaffirmed the "iron-clad" U.S. security commitment for South Korea during a joint news conference with the American leader on Wednesday. South Korean government officials have been endorsing the nation getting nuclear-powered submarines amid calls for more military strength. There's a growing concern among the South Korean public that North Korea's expanding nuclear weapons arsenal, which may soon include an intercontinental ballistic missile that could target the U.S. mainland, would undermine Seoul's decadeslong alliance with Washington. Trump is in South Korea as the second leg of his first visit to Asia.