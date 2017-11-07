Restaurant hosts coat drive event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A restaurant in the Dayton Mall hosts its annual event to help people in need.

The Rusty Bucket and Tavern is collecting new or gently used coats of all sizes to give to the Salvation Army for those in need this winter.

This will be the seventh year the restaurant will hold this event and they have collected over 6,520 since 2011.

You can drop off coats in the collection boxes at the restaurant in the mall between November 6 to February 1, 2018.

