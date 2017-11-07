Restaurant hosts coat drive event

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A restaurant in the Dayton Mall hosts its annual event to help people in need.

The Rusty Bucket and Tavern is collecting new or gently used coats of all sizes to give to the Salvation Army for those in need this winter.

This will be the seventh year the restaurant will hold this event and they have collected over 6,520 since 2011.

You can drop off coats in the collection boxes at the restaurant in the mall between November 6 to February 1, 2018.

For the restaurant’s hours of operation and address, click here.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s