Retailer wants to help with the holiday errands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WDTN) – The holidays are rapidly approaching and there are so many things to do how does one find the time?

One major retailer announced Tuesday they are offering help with the shopping this holiday season.

Meijer said in a release Tuesday it is adding thousands of general merchandise items to its home delivery service.

The items added include gifts and toys, wrapping paper, artificial trees and decorations and many other items.

Grocery and produce items are included as well.

“We’ve had tremendous success delivering groceries to our customers across the Midwest, so we are very pleased to offer them the convenience of having their holiday gifts delivered to their doorstep as well,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Whether you are looking for a turkey, toys and gifts or even decorations, our brick–and-mortar stores combined with a personal shopping solution provides something for everyone’s holiday shopping needs.”

There is a fee for the service. You first need to sign up and choose your payment program.  You can choose a monthly fee or an annual fee at a discount. WDTN.com checked the website and it currently offers a two-week free trial.

The annual plan will cost you $99 but orders over $35 will be delivered free and the number of deliveries is unlimited, according to Meijer. If your order is less than $35 a flat fee of $7 will be added to the bill.

You can learn more and sign up for the service at the Shipt website which is picking and handling the deliveries for Meijer.

