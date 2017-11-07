Salvation Army to start Christmas assistance program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  More than 4,000 families are expected to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program.

The campaign provides a holiday meal for families as their part to help ahead of the holidays.

Applications for the event will be taken at the Salvation Army Kroc Center on North Keowee Street in Dayton.

“When it comes to the holidays, we want to make sure that they can make other choices by providing that holiday meal so they can provide gifts for families,” Major Stan Senak said. “This at least puts their mind at ease to say ‘you know what? Your Christmas meal will be taken care of by the Salvation Army.”

To register for the program you must bring the following items:

  • Photo ID and Social Security Card for Each Adult in Your Household
  • Social Security Card, and Birth Certificate for Each Child
  • Proof of Income
  • Proof of Current Address using Lease or Land Lord Statement
  • Current Utility Bill

Below is a list of days and time you can register for the program.

