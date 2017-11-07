Tin cans and silver balls of yarn highlight Tiffany’s ‘Everyday Objects Collection’

NEW YORK (WCMH) — If you ever thought everyday items were too ordinary or just too inexpensive, Tiffany & Co. has the solution.

The newly launched Everyday Objects Collection is an extension of the larger Home and Accessories collection.

“I think what makes the collection unique is that it incorporates the best quality, craftsmanship and design with a level of functionality that allows you to use these things every day,” designer and chief artistic officer at Tiffany Reed Krakoff said in a statement to the New York Daily News.

The Everyday Objects Collection takes ordinary items and puts the stylish — and pricey — Tiffany spin on it. Here are some of our favorites.

Do you like storing pencils and pens in a tin can you would otherwise recycle? Upgrade to a sterling silver and vermeil version with a Tiffany Blue enamel accent. At just $1,000, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Need something to drink? Forget about ordinary paper cups. The company has reimagined the utilitarian item into a $95 cup made of bone china that looks like a paper cup with the Tiffany logo on it. You can even take it a step further with the sterling silver version for the low price of $575.

Need a matching plate to go with your fancy new cups? You can own the sterling silver paper plate, which is infused with modern wit, according to the Tiffany & Co. website. The irony will only set you back $950!

If you knit or own a cat, you won’t want to pass up the hand spun textured sterling silver ball of yarn. Sure, you may not be able to make anything out of it and it might make a useless cat toy, but what else are you going to do with that $9,000 that’s clearly burning a hole in your pocket?

If your kids need to class up their geometry homework, check out the protractor. It is made of sterling silver and American walnut featuring a Tiffany Blue enamel accent. For just $425, your child will be able to measure those angles like a true sophisticate. You can also get the matching triangle and ruler to complete the set.

Stuff for the kids doesn’t end with school essentials. You can also get a set of 10 Lego-esque building blocks. They are also made from sterling silver and American walnut, which we’re pretty sure means they will still hurt like hell if you step on them. It might be the best $1,500 toy you’ve ever bought!

For you athletes out there, Tiffany & Co. has something special for you too. The golfer in your family won’t know how they ever lived without the sterling silver golf tee with a timeless Tiffany design. It is one of the cheaper items on the list too. The $150 price tag is cheaper than a pair of crotchless jeans.

You can also buy a set of luxurious ping-pong paddles made from reclaimed American walnut and leather featuring sterling silver engravable plaques. At the low price of $650, it’s a steal to go with that game table collecting dust in your second or third game room.

Want to see some of the other items on the list? Click here to head to Tiffany’s website.