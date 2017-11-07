Tornadoes touched down in at least 11 Ohio counties Sunday

By Published:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Survey crews with the National Weather Service say tornadoes touched down in at least 11 Ohio counties during a storm outbreak over the weekend.

Nearly all of those were in the state’s northern half where tornadoes and straight-line winds on Sunday left a trail of damaged businesses and homes.

There haven’t been any serious injuries reported from the storm in Ohio.

The weather service says there were three tornado touchdowns in Seneca County and two in Mercer County.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Storms leave significant damage in their wake, 8 injured

Tornadoes also were on the ground in Ashtabula, Ashland, Sandusky, Crawford, Columbiana, Erie, Wayne, Huron and Clark counties.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s