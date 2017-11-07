Troy school officials say levy is much needed

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy City Schools has reached a potential purchase agreement for a property located off West State Route 55 and Nashville Road.

There’s cornfields there now and the property actually is outside of the Troy city limits.

But if the levy passes in November, Troy has an agreement in place to annex that property.

They will build a new elementary school that will replace seven older school buildings.

Troy City Schools Superintendent Eric Herman said those buildings suffer from continuing plumbing and electric problems.

Rather than continue to patch it up, officials want to start fresh.

“To me, our buildings have lasted this long,” Herman said. “What we’ve done up to this point has lasted this long, so now we have the opportunity to recreate ourselves and make ourselves better and stronger or change things we dont like and get things set up for kids.”

The district estimates the new buildings would be able to serve more than 2,000 students.