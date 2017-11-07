Voters head to polls

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Local election officials say everything is running smoothly so far in one county in the Miami Valley.

Montgomery County has 185 polling locations and more than 2,000 voting machines that were set up by 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Jan Kelly, says voters aren’t experiencing much of a wait at the polling locations and encourages people to vote early.

“With technology, with our systems in place, with our processes, good management and a great staff here, we’ve been able to streamline many things and we’re much more efficient and modernized,” Kelly said.

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and if you don’t know where to go, you can click here to visit the Montgomery County Board of Elections website or call the office at 225-5656.

If you are a registered voter, you must bring some form of identification, a utility bill will also work.

