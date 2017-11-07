Voters to determine Beavercreek City Schools financial future

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Most of the voters in Beavercreek said the main reason they came out to vote was for this school levy.

The levy would make up 13 percent of the districts operating budget and voters here at the polls hear that loud and clear.

After talking with dozens of voters about their local ballot, the school districts levy seems to be a top priority.

“The school district is one of the main reasons we moved to Beavercreek. It was for the quality of the school district. We want to make sure they stay funded.”Beavercreek resident Darrell Eelan said.

The proposed levy is something voters have seen before when the levy narrowly failed by 32 votes last May.

“We needed to fix a problem in Beavercreek. It doesn’t hit very hard. I’m in favor of the levys,” Beavercreek resident Larry Benson said.

If the levy fails, the district would be out $10.4 million, money that would go towards salaries, technology costs and transportation.

“If the district had to reduce $10.4 million out of our budget. It would drastically begin the process of dismantling this district,” Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten said.

Some voters here think local issues should bring more voters to the poll.

In the last hour we’ve seen a lot more voters heading towards the polls here in Beavercreek.