3 charged in shooting deaths of 2 teen girls in Kentucky

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two 16-year-old girls were shot to death in Kentucky, and three people are in custody.

Winchester police Capt. James Hall told news outlets Kayla Holland was found dead at the scene Tuesday night, and Adrianna Castro was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The local court clerk’s office says 18-year-old Mikaela Buford, 24-year-old Denzel Hill and 22-year-old Darian Skinner are charged with complicity to murder. Winchester Police Chief Kevin Palmer says arrest warrants for two others are being obtained.

Hall says the victims were visiting the house, and it’s unknown if they were the intended targets.

It’s unclear if Buford, Hill and Skinner have lawyers.

