4 new members elected to Dayton School Board

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Voters cast their ballots and elected four new members to the Dayton Public School Board.

There are seven seats on the Dayton School Board. Four were up for election Tuesday.

Joe Lacey, the only incumbent running and longest serving board member, was beaten out by four other candidates.

The results show:

William Harris Junior 15% of the vote

Mohamed Al Hamdani 14% of the vote

Jocelyn Rhynard 14% of the vote

Karen Wick Gagnet 13% of the vote

Adil Baguirov, Hazel Rountree, Ronald Lee, and Joe Lacey previously held those four seats, but their terms expired. Lacey was the only one who chose to run again after serving 12 years straight.

Following the decision from voters, 2 NEWS got reaction from two current school board members who say they are looking to move the district forward.

“I just hope we have a board that works well together, that’s organized, that’s willing to follow protocol in the meetings, and work together to get things done,” says current DPS Board member Sheila Taylor.

“When i went to the polls [Tuesday], I voted for folks who really displayed a lot of humility out there on the campaign trail and maturity and I think that’s what we need,” says current DPS Board member John McManus. “We have to start reforming the board very quickly in January and regaining the confidence of the community.”

The newly elected board members will join Taylor and McManus, as well as Robert Walker. The four newly elected officials will start their terms in January.