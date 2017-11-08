App lets you know if McDonald’s ice cream machine is down

FILE - In this Monday, April 24, 2017, file photo, corporate signage hangs at a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. The fast-food giant said Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, it signed a deal with Coca-Cola Co. that will bring three flavors of its McCafe Frappe drinks in bottles to stores early next year. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(WCMH) — Have you ever pulled into the drive-thru for a McFlurry or vanilla cone, only to be told the ice cream machine is down?

The developers of an iPhone app hope to solve that problem for good.

Ice Check allows people to find their closest McDonald’s and tell at a glance whether its ice cream machine is up or down. The app also allows users to report the status of an ice cream machine.

“I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down,” Raina McLeod, the app’s creator, told BuzzFeed.

Ice Check is only available for iOS devices.

