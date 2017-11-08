Authorities review video of small-town Texas church attack

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in wheelchair, and wife, Cecilia, left, welcome Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in San Antonio. Pence traveled to Texas to visit victims of the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting at a local hospital, as well as visit with the families of the victims and participate in a prayer vigil. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Authorities have reviewed video from inside the small-town Texas church where a gunman killed more than two dozen people, including footage that shows the assailant shooting victims in the head during Sunday services, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, is expected to speak with law enforcement about the incident.

The official’s account of the video is consistent with statements made by survivors of the attack. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The same official confirmed that the attacker’s cellphone was an iPhone and that the FBI had not yet asked Apple for help obtaining data from the device. The special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio division said Tuesday that agents had not been able to retrieve data from Devin Patrick Kelley’s cellphone.

Also Wednesday, authorities released an official list of those killed in the rampage.

The eight male victims and 17 female victims ranged in age from 1 to 77, according to the list from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The list also includes a woman’s unborn baby, who was listed as “gender unknown.”

Eight of the victims slain Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.

All the victims died at the scene, except for one child who died at a San Antonio-area hospital.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s