Businesses without power, workers and crews pick up the pieces

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Some businesses in the Miami Valley are still without power after storms rolled through the area Sunday.

Stores like Mendards and Walmart in Celina are using generators but some business can’t even do that after tornadoes complete took out businesses.

Assistant General Manager of Advance Auto Parts store, Jenna Koesters, says it affect more than businesses.

“We are losing a lot of business. It’s not even just us. It’s incredible what effect this has taken on this community,” Koesters said. “A lot of them are the sole providers of their families and they are out of work. People are fighting with temporary unemployment as they try and get things up and running.”

“I feel sorry for those people,” one shopper said. “I hope they are able to get it all put back together.”

Havemann Road is closed as crews work around the clock to get power restored in this area. There is no exact timeline on when this road will be open.