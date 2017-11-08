Crews work quickly to contain Washington Township house fire

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews were able to contain a fire to the attic of a house in Washington Township on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire call at a house in the first block of Lammers Avenue, near Freeman Road, just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the attic of the house.

The people living in the house has knocked the fire down. Crews worked quickly to finish the job and make sure the house was secure.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Fire officials didn’t give an estimate of damage to the home.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to lead the investigation.