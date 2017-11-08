Police release surveillance pics of knife-wielding robbery suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –Dayton Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who robbed a convenience store at knife point.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s. He is reportedly 6’1″ with a thin-to-medium build.

Surveillance pictures show the suspect wearing a black coat, black bandana over his face and carpenter-style jeans.

The man robbed the Circle K on Shroyer Road, near Littell Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police brought a K-9 unit to the scene to search for the suspect, but they didn’t find him.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call Dayton Police at 333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.