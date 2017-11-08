Fuyao workers union vote begins on Wednesday

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Workers at Fuyao Glass America on Wednesday will begin voting on whether or not to join a union.

The National Labor Relations Board is holding a vote for plant workers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Workers filed a request for a union election in mid-October. They’re considering joining United Auto Workers.

Fuyao workers say they are fighting for fair polices, equal treatment and workplace safety.

Fuyao has previously said it wants to deal directly with workers and not with a union, saying it would be better for everyone involved, as well as the community.

