Kettering convenience store robbed at knife point

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

Officers responded to the Circle K on Shroyer Road, near Littell Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a white man wearing a black hoodie threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police brought a K-9 unit to the scene to search for the suspect, but they didn’t find him.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Kettering Police at (937) 296-2555