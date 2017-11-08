Kettering convenience store robbed at knife point

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store.
Officers responded to the Circle K on Shroyer Road, near Littell Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police say a white man wearing a black hoodie threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
Police brought a K-9 unit to the scene to search for the suspect, but they didn’t find him.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Kettering Police at (937) 296-2555