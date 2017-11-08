Kettering convenience store robbed at knife point

By Published:
Kettering Police investigate an armed robbery at the Circle K on Shroyer Road (Photo: Bear Everett)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

Officers responded to the Circle K on Shroyer Road, near Littell Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a white man wearing a black hoodie threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police brought a K-9 unit to the scene to search for the suspect, but they didn’t find him.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Kettering Police at (937) 296-2555

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s