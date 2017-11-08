Ohio Secretary of State’s Office releases unofficial election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Secretary of State released the unofficial results from the General Election Tuesday.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, more than 2,361,025 ballots were cast with a 29.86 percent voter turnout.

More than 35,700 Outstanding Absentee ballots and 24,990 Outstanding Provisional ballots were reported as well.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of the numbers from the General Election.