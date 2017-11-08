Polar bear cub celebrates 1st birthday at Columbus Zoo

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Polar bear cub, Amelia Gray, is celebrating her 1st birthday at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Wednesday.

Amelia was born November 8, to first time mother Anana last year, and a celebration will be held today, starting at 10:30am at the Polar Frontier portion of the zoo.

On Mother’s Day 2017, the cub received the name “Amelia Gray” after a public naming opportunity, presented by Kroger.

The name Amelia means “defender,” which represents that she is a conservation protector for her species. She also has a distinct patch of gray fur on the left side of her neck. Ever active, Amelia loves to swim and play with her mother.

