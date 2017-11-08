Kettering substitute teacher arrested, held on sexual battery charges

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a substitute teacher at Kettering Fairmont High School Wednesday morning after a student told administrators about possible improper relations between the substitue and an underage student.

Police arrived at Kettering Fairmont High School Wednesday after a student told a school official about a possible inappropriate relations with another student.

The superintendent said the substitute teacher has been with the district for two years and will be removed from the classroom for further investigation.

The substitute teacher is facing charges and 2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.