Kettering substitute teacher arrested, held on sexual battery charges

By Published: Updated:
Generic Police LIghts 2

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police arrested a substitute teacher at Kettering Fairmont High School Wednesday morning after a student told administrators about possible improper relations between the substitue and an underage student.

Police arrived at Kettering Fairmont High School Wednesday after a student told a school official about a possible inappropriate relations with another student.

The superintendent said the substitute teacher has been with the district for two years and will be removed from the classroom for further investigation.

The substitute teacher is facing charges and 2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s