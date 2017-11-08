President Obama called for jury duty

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is expected to appear for jury duty in downtown Chicago.

A senior law enforcement official who has been briefed says Obama is scheduled to show up for jury duty on Wednesday morning at the Richard J. Daley Center in downtown Chicago. The official who is not authorized to speak about the former president’s jury duty spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Daley Center houses various county agencies as well as several courtrooms in which civil cases are heard.

