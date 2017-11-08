Sex offenders call shopping centers home

(WESH) – Most people know they can go to a state database and search a home address to find if any sex offenders live nearby. However, it may not occur to people that they should search the addresses where they shop.

A total of 17 sex offenders, seven of them predators, list the Walmart in Cocoa, Florida as their home.

Most of those who listed Walmart as their home address live in a homeless encampment adjacent to the store, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a written statement, a corporate spokesman for Walmart said, “It’s disappointing to know that law enforcement allows convicted felons to use our store as their proximity address. We disagree with such a practice and must refer any other questions to police.”