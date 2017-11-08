Troy school district and residents react after levy voted down

Troy City Schools. (WDTN, Photo)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy City Schools District is surprised voters turned down a levy that would help pay for two new elementary schools Tuesday night.

The district is now weighing options after the 4.61-mill levy failed. 

 “The Board will review the results and discuss how to move forward. We will continue to use our buildings to educate the children of Troy. We didn’t lose anything so school will operate as planned for the 2017/18 school year,” wrote Superintendent Eric Herman in an e-mail Wednesday afternoon.

Some residents are disappointed the community didn’t support the levy, others like Merenda Butcher are happy it didn’t pass.

“I like the schools being in the neighborhoods and the kids in those neighborhoods like it and not being bused to one school,” she said.

Butcher is factored into the 60-percent who voted against the levy. The district wanted to use money from the levy to build two new elementary schools replacing seven older buildings.

Butcher says the main reason she voted against it,  “I don’t want to pay more taxes.”

“We still still got some very old elementary buildings that we’re going to have to address in the near future, We’re going to have to continue to have the conversation with the community and try to determine what it is that they’re concerned with,” said Troy City School Board of Education President Douglas Trostle.

Butcher says her kids have all graduated from district. 2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi asked, “If your kids were still in the district, would you have still voted against it?”. She replied, “Yes, because I think our schools are good like they are.”

