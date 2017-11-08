Vandalia approves temporary ban on new shooting ranges

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – New shooting ranges are not welcome in one Miami Valley community for the next six months.

Vandalia’s city council has approved a six-month moratorium on shooting ranges, banning the issuance of new permits to discharge a firearm within the city during that time period.

The city put the temporary ban in place after revoking the permit from Miami Valley Shooting Grounds for alleged violations. According to city officials, it’s a time period to study the issue.

Some neighbors we spoke with said they do not know what to make of it.

“I’m not entirely certain since I’ve never been to a civilian gun range,” said Wendell Clayton.

Others said they do not believe it is necessary.

“Having places that people can easily go and practice with is a good thing for all of the shooters out there,” said Joe Eaton, regional leader for the Buckeye Firearms Association.

With state regulations in place for shooting ranges, Eaton said he believes local governments should stay out of it.

“It’s just another business such as a bowling alley or a movie theater,” he said. “They all have to operate within certain guidelines, and those guidelines are there for a reason. If the businesses are following them, then we should be promoting small businesses.”

According to Rich Hopkins, city of Vandalia spoeksperson, the moratorium would only apply to new permit applications. The applications already submitted by Miami Valley Shooting Grounds are not affected since they were submitted before the moratorium was approved, he added.

City leaders believe it’s clear their own regulations on shooting ranges are needed, Hopkins said in a statement.

“This will give us an opportunity to research the issue, consider best practices and decide what would be in the best interest for the people of Vandalia,” the statement read.

2 NEWS has reached out to Miami Valley Shooting Grounds and the range’s attorney to get their reaction to the moratorium and is still waiting to hear back.