Voters pass Beavercreek parks levy 64%

By Published: Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — People in Beavercreek and its township vote in favor of putting money into its parks, passing the smallest levy on the ballot.

The parks levy passed with 64% of voters in favor and 36% opposed.

With its passage, voters will see a slight increase in taxes. The money will go to help with maintenance for both Victory Park and Community Park.

Officials say they will also build a restroom closer to Owens Place, which is an all abilities play ground at Victory Park.

The Park District Board is also looking for public input and feedback to better serve the community.

The operating costs for 2018 are set at $37,000.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s