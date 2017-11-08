Wisconsin considers lowering drinking age to 19

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WCMH) — The legal drinking age would be only 19 in Wisconsin under a bill circulated by the former president of the Tavern League and two other Republican lawmakers.

The proposal unveiled Wednesday calls for lowering the drinking age from the current minimum of 21 only if Wisconsin would not lose its federal highway funds. A federal law passed in 1984 penalized states with a reduction in federal highway money if they didn’t have a minimum drinking age of 21.

According to WISN, an eight percent loss of funding would mean a $53.7 million reduction.

“At 19 years old, there are very few things that you cannot do,” said 38-year-old Rep. Adam Jarchow. Nineteen-year-olds have legally been an adult for one year, can enlist in the military and be sent thousands of miles away to fight, but can’t “enjoy an alcoholic beverage,” he said.