WSU faculty approves strike authorization procedure

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A group at Wright State University approved its strike policy Wednesday.

The Wright State University chapter of the American Association of University Professors have an amendment to its chapter and created a way of authorizing and calling a strike.

A vote on this amendment passed unanimously at the group’s meeting Wednesday and the group says its a way to protect the core missions of teaching and research at the university.

