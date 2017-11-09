Caught on cam: Bikers beat driver

SEATTLE (NBC News) – Seattle police are trying to identify a gunman and a group of motorcyclists called the ‘bomb squad riders’ who they say attacked an innocent motorist.

It happened on August 26 during a so-called ‘bomb squad takeover’ in which riders from all over come to Seattle and ride around the city in a large group.

When the group came up on a moving pick-up truck they began doing wheelies and pounding on the truck. When the driver got to a stoplight, the riders surrounded him, opened his door and started yelling at him.

Then, the driver was pulled from the vehicle and was repeatedly punched and kicked. When one of the bikers pointed a gun at the driver’s head, the group scattered. The victim was bleeding and bruised when officers arrived.