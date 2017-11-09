Caught on cam: Bikers beat driver

By Published:

SEATTLE (NBC News) – Seattle police are trying to identify a gunman and a group of motorcyclists called the ‘bomb squad riders’ who they say attacked an innocent motorist.

It happened on August 26 during a so-called ‘bomb squad takeover’ in which riders from all over come to Seattle and ride around the city in a large group.

When the group came up on a moving pick-up truck they began doing wheelies and pounding on the truck. When the driver got to a stoplight, the riders surrounded him, opened his door and started yelling at him.

Then, the driver was pulled from the vehicle and was repeatedly punched and kicked. When one of the bikers pointed a gun at the driver’s head, the group scattered. The victim was bleeding and bruised when officers arrived.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s