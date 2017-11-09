Caught on cam: Car hits jaywalker

BELLVUE, Wash. (NBC News) – Police in Bellevue, Washington are looking for a man who darted out into traffic against the light and crashed into the side of an SUV.

Video from a traffic camera shows the incident unfold. The man, carrying a skateboard, gets into a three-point stance before running across the street as cross traffic still has the green light.

As he nears the other side, he runs into the side of a Tesla SUV, causing damage to the side of the SUV and the driver’s side mirror as he was knocked over.

The man popped up after the impact, grabbed his skateboard, and ran off…apparently unharmed.