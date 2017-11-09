Conona working with marijuana grower to create, sell cannabis-infused drinks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The maker of Corona beer is now the largest single shareholder in the world’s largest publicly traded cannabis company, and the number one item on their agenda: Weed Beer.

Constellation Brands recently agreed to buy a near 10 percent stake in Canopy Growth Corporation, CNBC reports. Now, the beverage maker is working with the marijuana grower to develop, market and sell cannabis-infused beverages.

The weed-infused drinks won’t give you a double buzz, however. The marijuana grower tells the Chicago Tribune the drinks will likely not include any alcohol. Instead, they will allow consumers to get the same benefits from smoking marijuana in the form of a delicious beverage.

“There’s no need to include alcohol, nor is there an intent to include alcohol in how we follow through with things,” said Bruce Linton, the CEO of Canopy Growth Corp.

The plan would be to start selling the drinks nationwide in the United States once marijuana becomes legal nationally.

“We think that it’s highly likely, given what’s happened at the state level,” Constellation Brands President and CEO Rob Sands said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Until then, the company will work to sell the beverages in countries where recreational marijuana is already fully legal.