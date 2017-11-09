Covington grad Oullette helps Ohio top Toledo in MAC showdown

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dorian Brown had 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke added 115 yards on the ground and a score, and the Bobcats handed Toledo its first conference loss, 38-10 on Wednesday night.

On the first possession of the second half, Ohio went 73 yards and Rourke ran it in from the 8 for a 17-7 lead. Brown made it 24-7 on a 62-yard, untouched touchdown run and the Bobcats’ third straight scoring drive was capped by Brendan Cope’s 12-yard grab in the middle of the end zone.

Rourke was 7-of-15 passing for 139 yards and one touchdown and one interception for Ohio (8-2, 5-1, Mid-American Conference), which rushed for 393 yards.

In the first half, A.J. Ouellette gave Ohio a 7-0 lead late on a 6-yard run. Javon Hagan returned a fumble 34 yards and Ohio’s Louie Zervos kicked a 44-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead with 11 seconds left before halftime.

Logan Woodside completed 24 of 35 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown for Toledo (8-2, 5-1), which lost for the first time since a 52-30 defeat at then-No. 14 Miami on Sept. 23. Four plays after Toledo’s Toled Ja’Wuan Woodley recovered a fumble, Diontae Johnson caught a 34-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 7.

