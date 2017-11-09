Minor injuries reported after childcare bus crashes on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a mechanical failure is likely to blame for a crash that backed up traffic on southbound I-75 on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-75, near Stanley Avenue.

The driver of a childcare bus had just called to say the bus was experiencing mechanical problems. Moments later, the bus lost control and ran off the right side of the road into the median.

Childcare bus crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A crash involving a daycare bus and another vehicle on I-75 SB near Stanley Ave. (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A daycare bus involved in a crash on I-75 SB near Stanley Ave. (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A vehicle involved in a crash on I-75 SB near Stanley Ave. (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A daycare bus involved in a crash on I-75 SB near Stanley Ave. (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A daycare bus involved in a crash on I-75 SB near Stanley Ave. (Photo: Josh Ames) A crash involving a daycare bus and another vehicle on I-75 SB near Stanley Ave. (Photo: ODOT)

The bus spun back across the interstate, the dividing wall between I-75 southbound and northbound, before hitting another vehicle.

The bus driver and two children on the bus were taken to Grandview Hospital with reported minor injuries. Police say all three were transported for precautionary reasons.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn”t hurt.

The two left lanes of traffic were shut down because of the crash, with just the right lane open going southbound. All lanes have since reopened.