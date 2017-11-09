Dayton women indicted on charges for running over teen with car

Photos courtesy Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Two Dayton women are indicted after allegedly running over a teen with a car.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the victim was arguing with 23-year-old Khadijah Thompson and 34-year-old Tara Dunbar on Kimmel Lane in Dayton and then Thompson ran over the victim with a car.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Thompson on one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Dunbar on one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and other charges.

Thompson and Dunbar are currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail and are set to be arraigned November 14.

 

