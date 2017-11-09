Fuyao employees will not unionize

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fuyao employees voted Thursday and the results showed they will not unionize.

According to a press release from the company, the majority of FGA associates voted against joining the union.

if the company wants to challenge this vote, the National Labor Relations Board will allow the company to do so in one week and then investigate and determine the outcome.

Fuyao Glass of America President, Jeff Daochuan Liu, said this about the vote:

“We are pleased that FGA associates chose to maintain a direct relationship with our company and resist the union’s attempt to intervene,” said Jeff Daochuan Liu, FGA President. “While we respect our employees’ right to support or reject a union, we also admire their courage to reject this union’s desperate attempt to prop up its revenue in the face of declining union membership worldwide. We look forward to continuing to work closely with FGA associates to build a great company here in Moraine and to our success in the auto glass marketplace.”

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s