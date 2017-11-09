Fuyao employees will not unionize

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fuyao employees voted Thursday and the results showed they will not unionize.

According to a press release from the company, the majority of FGA associates voted against joining the union.

if the company wants to challenge this vote, the National Labor Relations Board will allow the company to do so in one week and then investigate and determine the outcome.

Fuyao Glass of America President, Jeff Daochuan Liu, said this about the vote:

“We are pleased that FGA associates chose to maintain a direct relationship with our company and resist the union’s attempt to intervene,” said Jeff Daochuan Liu, FGA President. “While we respect our employees’ right to support or reject a union, we also admire their courage to reject this union’s desperate attempt to prop up its revenue in the face of declining union membership worldwide. We look forward to continuing to work closely with FGA associates to build a great company here in Moraine and to our success in the auto glass marketplace.”

