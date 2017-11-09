Garage sale planned to help people out of work in Celina

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Businesses are cleaning up after tornadoes caused serious damage over the weekend in Celina.

The power is in fact back on, but that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone is going back to work.

Many people are without work and unable to pay their bills while businesses are in recovery mode.

C-Town Wings is having a garage sale November 15th from 10am-6pm to raise money for their employees.

“My initial reaction. I cried. I was concerned about my coworkers first. Then reality sunk in, bills..my paycheck,” said Kris Koffman, a longtime employee of C-Town Wings.

Right now workers at C-town Wings are getting paid to clean.

That money won’t go very far.

“We want our business open and running. But our main concern is getting our 65 employees back to work. It’s just before the holidays and they work paycheck to paycheck,” said Julia Roberts, the owner of C-Town Wings.

“Every bit of the money they raise will go to the employees. We will divide it up and match any of the funds that are brought in,” said Roberts.

C-Town Wings is taking donations at 1903 Havemann Rd, Celina, OH 45822.

You can drop donations off at the restaurant anytime before and even during the garage sale.

The sale will be behind the restaurant, in a large red barn.