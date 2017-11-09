I-75 North reopens after crash closes freeway

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township Police closed the northbound lanes of I-75 and are diverting traffic to northbound I-675 after a crash Thursday.

Montgomery County dispatchers tell 2 NEWS a multi-car accident happened on I-75 around 11:00 am. There is no word yet whether anyone was injured in the crash.

The northbound lanes reopened around 12:45 pm but traffic is still backed up in the area.

The crash happened in the middle lane and police are diverting traffic while the crash is investigated.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.