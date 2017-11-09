Judge: Dayton man found guilty in 2017 homicide case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Thursday the man in connection with the shooting death of Eric Raglin has been found guilty as charged.

Police responded to call were there were reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Basswood Avenue January 31 and found a victim dead inside a vehicle.

Police later identified the suspect 39-year-old Mark Shoecraft Jr. and the SWAT Team helped police take the suspect into custody.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a judge found Shoecraft Jr. guilty as charged on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

Shoecraft Jr. is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and his sentencing is set for December 11.