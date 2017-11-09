Judge: Dayton man found guilty in 2017 homicide case

By Published: Updated:
Mark Shoecraft Jr.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Thursday the man in connection with the shooting death of Eric Raglin has been found guilty as charged.

Police responded to call were there were reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Basswood Avenue January 31 and found a victim dead inside a vehicle.

Police later identified the suspect 39-year-old Mark Shoecraft Jr. and the SWAT Team helped police take the suspect into custody.

READ MORE: Dayton man accused of murder pleads not guilty

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a judge found Shoecraft Jr. guilty as charged on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

Shoecraft Jr. is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and his sentencing is set for December 11.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s