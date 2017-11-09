Local college students to raise awareness about hunger and homelessness

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Local university students are raising awareness about an issue with multiple fundraising events

Cedarville University’s social work honor society, Phi Alpha, is working with local restaurants to end hunger.

The group started this event in 2008 and have raised awareness about hunger and homeless in the area and they raised over $1,300 last year.

The Dine Out for Hunger event will take place November 13 to 17 at various restaurants.

Below is a list of restaurants, days and times of the events.